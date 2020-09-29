U2 Revive Million Dollar Hotel Track For 20th Anniversary Reissue

(hennemusic) U2 are sharing a new lyric video for "Stateless", ahead of its inclusion on a series of expanded 20th anniversary reissues of their 2000 album, "All That You Can't Leave Behind."

"'Stateless' was recorded as part of the original album sessions," says the band, "but went on to feature on the soundtrack to the film The Million Dollar Hotel in 2000 instead."

U2 supplied much of the material for the soundtrack for the project directed by Wim Wenders and starring Jeremy Davies, Milla Jovovich, and Mel Gibson, among others.

The remastered tune is one of several songs included on the October 30 release of a 2020 Super Deluxe edition of the album, alongside bonus tracks, B-sides, studio outtakes, remixes and a 32-page hardback book from Anton Corbijn.

The multi-format 20th anniversary series will also be available in Standard, Deluxe, and Super Deluxe editions on CD, alongside vinyl, and digital versions that will feature a new 12-track remaster of the record and include an additional track, "The Ground Beneath Her Feet", in all formats.

"All That You Can't Leave Behind" went on to sell more than 12 million copies and win 7 Grammy Awards while becoming the only album in history to have multiple tracks win Record Of The Year ("Beautiful Day" in 2001 and "Walk On" in 2002). Watch the lyric video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

