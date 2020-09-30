Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival Package

(hennemusic) Eric Clapton will release a highlights package from the 2019 edition of his Crossroads Guitar Festival this fall. Due November 20, the 3CD, 6LP or 2 Blu-ray set delivers nearly four hours of live music from the two-day event at American Airlines Center in Dallas, TX, which saw the guitar icon top a lineup of artists while raising funds for the Crossroads Centre in Antigua, the chemical dependency treatment and education facility that Clapton founded in 1998.

Following a six-year hiatus, the festival - which takes place every three years (except in 2016) - returned with performances by Clapton, James Bay, Jeff Beck, Doyle Bramhall II, Gary Clark Jr., Robert Cray, Sheryl Crow, Andy Fairweather Low, Peter Frampton, Vince Gill, Buddy Guy, Sonny Landreth, Lianne La Havas, Los Lobos, John Mayer, Keb' Mo', Bonnie Raitt, Robert Randolph, Tedeschi Trucks Band, Jimmie Vaughan and more.

Throughout the show, Clapton shared the stage with others to perform some of his best-known songs, including "Layla" with John Mayer, plus acoustic versions of "Wonderful Tonight" and "Lay Down Sally" with Andy Fairweather Low; the rocker also paid tribute to his late friend George Harrison with a rendition of "While My Guitar Gently Weeps" with Peter Frampton.

The package is being previewed with video of The Marcus King Band's performance of "Goodbye Carolina." Watch it here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories

Eric Clapton's 'Layla' Getting 50th Anniversary Box Set Treatment

Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song

Axl Rose, Eric Clapton Lead Guests On Rolling Stones New Concert Film

Eric Clapton And B.B. King Stream Unreleased Track

Unreleased Eric Clapton and B.B. King Song Streaming Online

Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert

Eric Clapton Plays Prince Classic 'Purple Rain' 2019 In Review

Eric Clapton Does Plugged Version Of 'Layla' For First Time In Years 2019 In Review

Eric Clapton Releases 'For Love On Christmas Day' Video





More Eric Clapton News



