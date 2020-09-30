The Doors Stream 'Queen Of The Highway' From Morrison Hotel Reissue

(hennemusic) The Doors are streaming various takes of their 1970 track, "Queen of The Highway", as the latest preview to the upcoming release of an expanded, deluxe 50th anniversary edition of "Morrison Hotel."

Due October 9, the reissue delivers more than an hour of unreleased recordings taken from the original sessions, giving fans an inside look at the making of the album.

"[Pamela] Courson was also Jim Morrison's 'Queen Of The Highway,' tied to a 'monster/Black dressed in leather' as [Jim Morrison] described himself in the first verse," writes David Fricke in the set's liner notes

The 2CD/1LP package will include the band's original fifth studio album - newly remastered by Bruce Botnick - alongside a bonus disc of unreleased studio outtakes, and the original album on 180-gram virgin vinyl.

Released in February 1970, the project - which took its name from the Skid Row hotel in downtown Los Angeles that's featured in the iconic cover photo taken by Henry Diltz - featured classic tracks like "Roadhouse Blues" and "Waiting For The Sun." Stream the song here.

