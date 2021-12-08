Jethro Tull Premiere 'Sad City Sister' Video

Jethro Tull have released a music video for their new single, "Sad City Sisters", which was directed by Iranian film-maker Sam Chegini who previously created a clip for the classic "Aqualung".

The song is the second single from the iconic band's first new studio album in over 18 years, "The Zealot Game", that will be released by Inside Out Music on January 28th.

Ian Anderson had this to say about the song, "Sad City Sisters throws up memories of a Saturday night in Cardiff, Wales when I was on my way home from our concert in St David's Hall some years ago.

"It could equally well have been any town in the UK, I suppose, or even most cities of the Western World. What possesses hell-bent and vulnerable young people to slip so easily into that tragic loss of dignity and end up sprawling drunk in a wet and windy street at midnight?" Watch the video below:

