Jethro Tull Share 'The Navigators' Video

Jethro Tull have released a music video for their new single, "The Navigators". The clip features a special single edit version that was mixed by Bruce Soord (The Pineapple Thief).
"The Navigators" is the second single from the veteran band's forthcoming album, "RokFlote" (rock flute), which will arrive on April 21st. Ian had this to say about the title and theme:
"The title of this offering went through a little change or two along the way. I started with the idea of a predominantly instrumental album for rock flute - as in rock music.
"When the subject material of the album presented itself, I was drawn to the term Ragnarok from Norse mythology - their version of apocalyptic end times or Biblical Armageddon.
"The 'final showdown' scenario is ubiquitous and inherent in Hinduism, Christianity and Islam, for example. Ragnarok translates as 'destiny of the Gods', the rok part meaning destiny, course, direction.
"With umlaut firmly in place, courtesy of the Germanic origins of Old Norse, Flute became Flote in keeping with the spelling. With me so far? I just can't miss the glorious opportunity for a good and legitimate umlaut."
