Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

(Glass Onyon) Reissue specialist label Madfish have shared details of "8314 Boxed", a limited-edition deluxe box set tribute to Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson's treasured solo works. The package, set for release on 23rd August, will include:

Includes exclusive first-time vinyl releases of "Divinities: Twelve Dances with God", "The Secret Language of Birds" (2LP), and "Rupi's Dance" (2LP), "Walk Into Light", "Divinities: Twelve Dances with God" and "Homo Erraticus" remastered at half speed by Air Studio, "Roaming in the Gloaming" LP offers previously unreleased live recordings from 1995-2007

Beautiful side D etchings on 3 of the 10 records, 96-page book with foreword by Ian Anderson, extensive liner notes by Paul Sexton and exclusive pictures. Watch a trailer below:

Related Stories

Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson 2020 In Review

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Reveals He Has 'Incurable Lung Disease'

Ian Anderson And Leslie Mandoki Thank Covid-19 Frontliners With Song

Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson

More Ian Anderson News