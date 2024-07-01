.

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

07-01-2024 1:27 PM EDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

(Glass Onyon) Reissue specialist label Madfish have shared details of "8314 Boxed", a limited-edition deluxe box set tribute to Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson's treasured solo works. The package, set for release on 23rd August, will include:

Includes exclusive first-time vinyl releases of "Divinities: Twelve Dances with God", "The Secret Language of Birds" (2LP), and "Rupi's Dance" (2LP), "Walk Into Light", "Divinities: Twelve Dances with God" and "Homo Erraticus" remastered at half speed by Air Studio, "Roaming in the Gloaming" LP offers previously unreleased live recordings from 1995-2007

Beautiful side D etchings on 3 of the 10 records, 96-page book with foreword by Ian Anderson, extensive liner notes by Paul Sexton and exclusive pictures. Watch a trailer below:

Related Stories
Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson 2020 In Review

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Reveals He Has 'Incurable Lung Disease'

Ian Anderson And Leslie Mandoki Thank Covid-19 Frontliners With Song

Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson

More Ian Anderson News

advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs- Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single- Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows- more

Nile Mastermind Karl Sanders Hospitalized- Sick of It All Frontman Lou Koller Battling Cancer- more

Day In Country

T.G. Sheppard and Kelly Lang Stream New Album - Kinky Friedman 'Last Of The Jewish Cowboys' Dead At 79- Johnny Cash Video- more

Reviews

The Blues: Ladies Edition - Sue Foley, Bex Marshall and more

Battle of the Band: Burrito Brothers

Sites and Sounds: The Mountain USA Music Festival Coming to Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Live: The Pixies and Modest Mouse Rock Chicago

Caught In The Act: New Kids on the Block Live 2024

Latest News

AC/DC Back On U.S. Charts With Two Classic Songs

Guns N' Roses Star Shares Solo Single

Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

Pearl Jam Cancel More Shows Due To illness

Nada Surf Stream 'New Propeller' Video

Accept Reveal 50th Anniversary Plans

Hail The Sun Plot Wake 10th Anniversary Tour

idobi Radio Summer School Tour Launches This Week