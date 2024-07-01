Jethro Tull's Ian Anderson Releasing Limited Edition Box Set

(Glass Onyon) Reissue specialist label Madfish have shared details of "8314 Boxed", a limited-edition deluxe box set tribute to Jethro Tull frontman Ian Anderson's treasured solo works. The package, set for release on 23rd August, will include:
Includes exclusive first-time vinyl releases of "Divinities: Twelve Dances with God", "The Secret Language of Birds" (2LP), and "Rupi's Dance" (2LP), "Walk Into Light", "Divinities: Twelve Dances with God" and "Homo Erraticus" remastered at half speed by Air Studio, "Roaming in the Gloaming" LP offers previously unreleased live recordings from 1995-2007
Beautiful side D etchings on 3 of the 10 records, 96-page book with foreword by Ian Anderson, extensive liner notes by Paul Sexton and exclusive pictures. Watch a trailer below:
