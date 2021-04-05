.

Sharone Releases 'Diamond' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 04-05-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sharone cover art courtesy TAG

Sharone has released a music video for her new single, "Diamond." The song is the fourth track released from her forthcoming album, "Morbid Illusion," which is set to hit stores on May 28th.

She had this to say about the song, "When I wrote 'Diamond', I was trying to remain hopeful in a hopeless situation. I learned that the effort you put forth in those types of instances can cause serious damage to your soul and your mind.

"Sometimes when we feel lost we try to convince ourselves that there's a light at the end of the tunnel. 'Diamond' is about realizing that light doesn't exist." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Sharone Releases 'Diamond' Video

Sharone Releases 'Cold' Video

News > Sharone

advertisement
Day In Rock

Anthrax Working On New Song With Chuck D- Ricky Warwick Announces 'A Year In The Home' Livestream- Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer- more

Megadeth Wrapping Up Work On New Album Says Mustaine- Bird3 Fan Helps Create New Song 'Angels Do Exist'- Guns N' Roses Icon Helped Illumination Road With New Song- more

Iron Maiden Not Metallica Created Thrash Says Anthrax Star- Chris Cornell's Widow Responds To Soundgarden Social Media Access Demand- Pink Floyd, Queen- more

Slipknot, Anthrax, Slayer, Halestorm Icons Team For Thunder Force- Iron Maiden Classic Performed By Virtual 160 Musician Orchestra- Pearl Jam Free Livestream- Journey- more

Reviews

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

Easter Gift Guide

Eric Anders and Mark O'Bitz - Sirens Go By

On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition

Saxon - Inspirations

advertisement
Latest News

Rush In The Studio For 2112 Anniversary

Motley Crue Have Two Unreleased Songs With Former Singer

Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind Inspired Song Released

Red Fang Unleash 'Arrows' Music Video

Geoff Tate Is Not Interested In Reuniting With Queensryche

From Ashes To New Announce Remote Uncontrolled Livestream

Sharone Releases 'Diamond' Video

Angela Autumn Announces New Album And Livestream