Sharone Releases 'Cold' Video

Dark rocker Sharone has released a brand new music video for her latest single "Cold." The track comes from her forthcoming album "Reflection", which is set to hit stores on December 7th.

She teamed up with Kyle Lamar to direct the new visual and Sharone had this to say about the song, "Sharing a part of your soul with another who leaches passion and life will undeniably cause one to change.

"In the moment it's easy to deny; to accept you are the problem. By doing this you are stifling the creative passion that makes you an individual leaving that leach standing in victory whilst you suffer internally.

"Isolation and solitude become your only solace. They'll leave you waiting until the wounds pulling the passion out of your veins hopefully close up. Even then, are you free?" Watch the video here.





