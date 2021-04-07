Ozzy Osbourne Inducted Into The WWE Hall Of Fame

Ozzy Osbourne has another honor to add to his collection. The legendary Black Sabbath frontman was inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame on Tuesday night (April 6).
The WWE have shared the brief video message that Ozzy sent to them to accept the honor during the event that was taped last week where he was a surprise induction during the combined 2020/2021 WWE Hall Of Fame ceremony.
"Thank you so much WWE Universe for this award. I don't deserve it, but thank you anyway," Ozzy says in the video message. "It's all about the fans, really. Our fans are what keep us alive really. It's all about them.
"I wanna thank Vince McMahon and Triple H. Thank you very much, God bless you." Watch the video below:
