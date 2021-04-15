The Moody Blues' John Lodge To Release 'The Sun Will Shine'

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has announced that he will be releasing a brand new digital single, entitled "The Sun Will Shine", on April 30th.
John recorded the track remotely with his '10,000 Light Years Band' during the pandemic lockdown and was the song was inspired by the sunrise every morning over 'Cocahatchee Bay' in Florida.
Lodge had this to say, "Who could have thought this pandemic is still with us? I'm just grateful that I have my music to keep me company, and in a surreal way it has kept me focused on writing and recording new songs. I hope with these new songs to share with you my reflections of these times.
"It's been a year since I was on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band but we will see you again in the not too distant future. Thank you for keeping the faith!"
Moody Blues' John Lodge Releases New Song 'In These Crazy Times'
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce 2020 Tour Dates
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Revisits Classic Songs And B Yond
Moody Blues' John Lodge Taking 10,000 Light Years To Sea
The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announce Solo Tour
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name- Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way- Greta Van Fleet's TV Live Performance Goes Online- Exodus's Hunting Begins Cancer Treatment- more
Van Halen and Metallica Hits Mashed Up For 'Enter Panaman'- Greta Van Fleet To Rock Late Night TV- Black Sabbath Expand 'Sabotage' For Deluxe Reissue- David Bowie- more
Mick Jagger and Dave Grohl Surprise Fans With 'Eazy Sleazy'- Train's 'Hey, Soul Sister' Goes Diamond- Iron Maiden Postpone Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting Diagnosed With Cancer- more
AC/DC's Brian Johnson Releasing Autobiography- Dave Grohl Announces 'What Drives Us' Film- Jason Becker Returns From The Hospital- Puscifer- The Polyphonic Spree Return- more
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
On The Record: Pirates Press Records Edition
Brothers Osborne Launching We're Not For Everyone Tour
Wolfheart Unplug For New 'Aeon Of Cold' Video
Joey Ramone Biopic On The Way For Netflix
Hideous Divinity Share 'Chestburst' Visualizer Video
S.A.M. Recruit Danny Warsnop For 'Remedy'
The Moody Blues' John Lodge To Release 'The Sun Will Shine'
Eddie Van Halen Shot Down Van Hagar Name
Against Me's Laura Jane Grace Shares 'SuperNatural Possession' Video