The Moody Blues' John Lodge To Release 'The Sun Will Shine'

The Moody Blues legend John Lodge has announced that he will be releasing a brand new digital single, entitled "The Sun Will Shine", on April 30th.

John recorded the track remotely with his '10,000 Light Years Band' during the pandemic lockdown and was the song was inspired by the sunrise every morning over 'Cocahatchee Bay' in Florida.

Lodge had this to say, "Who could have thought this pandemic is still with us? I'm just grateful that I have my music to keep me company, and in a surreal way it has kept me focused on writing and recording new songs. I hope with these new songs to share with you my reflections of these times.

"It's been a year since I was on the road with my 10,000 Light Years Band but we will see you again in the not too distant future. Thank you for keeping the faith!"



