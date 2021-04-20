Jim Steinman, best known as the composer behind Meat Loaf's blockbuster "Bat Out Of Hell" album, died on Monday (April 19th) at the age of 73.
The acclaimed composer, lyricist and producer also worked with artist ranging from Celine Dion to Bonnie Tyler, but his most noted collaborations were with Meat Loaf on the Bat Out Of Hell albums.
The Jim Steinman Rockman Philharmonic Facebook page broke the sad news to fans, "It's with a heavy heart that I can confirm Jim's passing. There will be much more to say in the coming hours and days as we prepare to honor this giant of a human being and his glorious legacy.
"For now, do something that makes you feel young, happy and free. He'd want that for you!" Watch the video for Jim's epic composition "Paradise By The Dashboard Light" below:
Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more
Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more
Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more
Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits
Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath
Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73
Psychosexual Unleash 'Devil From Hell' Video
Cobra Cobra Go A Little Dark, A Little Sick With New Video
American Thrills Release New EP 'Old Things'
Massacre Going Nuclear For First New Album In Seven Years
Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Foo Fighters' 'Holding Poison' Covered By Tempt
Royal Blood Share Behind The Scenes Footage Of 'Boilermaker' Video