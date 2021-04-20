.

Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73

Keavin Wiggins | 04-20-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Jim Steinman Bat Out Of Hell cover art

Jim Steinman, best known as the composer behind Meat Loaf's blockbuster "Bat Out Of Hell" album, died on Monday (April 19th) at the age of 73.

The acclaimed composer, lyricist and producer also worked with artist ranging from Celine Dion to Bonnie Tyler, but his most noted collaborations were with Meat Loaf on the Bat Out Of Hell albums.

The Jim Steinman Rockman Philharmonic Facebook page broke the sad news to fans, "It's with a heavy heart that I can confirm Jim's passing. There will be much more to say in the coming hours and days as we prepare to honor this giant of a human being and his glorious legacy.

"For now, do something that makes you feel young, happy and free. He'd want that for you!" Watch the video for Jim's epic composition "Paradise By The Dashboard Light" below:

Related Stories


Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73

News > Jim Steinman

advertisement
Day In Rock

Styx and Collective Soul Announce Summer Tour- Staind Streaming 'Mudshovel'- Foo Fighters Delay Tour- Matt Heafy Helps Richard Marx Give 'Right Here Waiting' Metal Makeover- more

Mudvayne Reunite and Announce Festival Performances- Dave Grohl and His Mom Preview 'From Cradle To Stage' TV Series- Greta Van Fleet's' New Album Streaming Online- more

Foreigner Expand Summer Tour - My Chemical Romance Postpone North American Tour- Black Veil Brides Announce Unplugged Streaming Event- Pink Floyd- more

Fear Factory Stream First New Song In Almost Six Years- Nancy Wilson Streaming Eddie Van Halen Tribute- 'Escape The Fate Recruit Travis Barker For 'Lightning Strike'- more

Reviews

Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live

Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young

The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More

Badfinger - No Matter What: Revisiting the Hits

Battle of the Band: Black Sabbath

advertisement
Latest News

Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73

Psychosexual Unleash 'Devil From Hell' Video

Cobra Cobra Go A Little Dark, A Little Sick With New Video

American Thrills Release New EP 'Old Things'

Massacre Going Nuclear For First New Album In Seven Years

Slipknot, Rob Zombie and Mudvayne Lead Inkcarceration Lineup

Foo Fighters' 'Holding Poison' Covered By Tempt

Royal Blood Share Behind The Scenes Footage Of 'Boilermaker' Video