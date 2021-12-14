.

Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-14-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73 2021 In Review
Bat Out Of Hell album cover art

The death of Jim Steinman, best known as the composer behind Meat Loaf's blockbuster "Bat Out Of Hell" album, April 19th at the age of 73, was a top 21 story from April 2021.

The acclaimed composer, lyricist and producer also worked with artist ranging from Celine Dion to Bonnie Tyler, but his most noted collaborations were with Meat Loaf on the Bat Out Of Hell albums.

The Jim Steinman Rockman Philharmonic Facebook page broke the sad news to fans, "It's with a heavy heart that I can confirm Jim's passing. There will be much more to say in the coming hours and days as we prepare to honor this giant of a human being and his glorious legacy.

"For now, do something that makes you feel young, happy and free. He'd want that for you!" Watch the video for Jim's epic composition "Paradise By The Dashboard Light" below:

Related Stories


Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73 2021 In Review

Meat Loaf Collaborator Jim Steinman Dead At 73

News > Jim Steinman

advertisement
Day In Rock

Guns N' Roses To Expand Use Your Illusion Albums Says Slash- Foo Fighters Member Reportedly Rushed To The Hospital- Led Zeppelin- more

Shinedown, The Pretty Reckless and Diamante Tour Coming- Papa Roach, Hollywood Undead and Bad Wolves American Tour- more

Metallica Launch Their Own Version Of Clue- Gary Clark Jr Announces Headline Dates Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- Tim McGraw- more

Guns N' Roses Announce Rescheduled Tour Dates- Jack White Announces North American Tour- Led Zeppelin- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Yngwie Malmsteen Live 2021

Holiday Gift Guide: More Stocking Stuffers

Caught In The Act: Kansas Rock Illinois

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Sites and Sounds: Shiprocked 2022