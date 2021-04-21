Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard Deliver 'New Age Millennial Magic' Video

Welsh rockers Buzzard Buzzard Buzzard continue to create buzz with their brand new single and music video entitled "New Age Millennial Magic".
Tom Rees had this to say about the track, "Seeing Gen-Z'ers quitting school and actually influencing real change in place of me theorising whether Engels would have put his recycling out really brought into focus how fickle millennials (including myself) really are.
"I take absolute delight in lecturing a table of half-cut peers on the failures of capitalism, but little do they know my grab bag of 250 plastic guitar picks are already priming their way down the A470 straight to my door in the hands of an underpaid delivery driver with eyes like pissholes in fake snow." Watch the video below:
