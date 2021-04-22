Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward

Eddie Van Halen's hometown of Pasadena has revealed that the city is moving forward with plans to honor the late guitar legend with plague near a site the band performed at during their early days.
Public Information Officer Lisa Derderian said (via Pasadena Now, "The City is moving forward with a plaque in front of or adjacent to the Convention Center where the band performed on several occasions in their earlier years."
The honor will come via a GoFundMe initiative launched by Randa Schmalfeld and Julie Kimura, who report on the campaign page that they have raised $6500 from fan donations.
Schmalfeld said, "Van Halen's epic rise from local garage band to hometown heroes to international superstars is nothing short of incredible. We are so delighted that Van Halen will be recognized with a plaque celebrating the band's Pasadena roots, and the important role that the Pasadena Civic Auditorium played in the band's early success.
"We are delighted to make this significant donation in celebration of Edward Van Halen's extraordinary talent and in honor of Van Halen's Pasadena roots".
