Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video

The L.I.F.E. Project, the new band formed by Stone Sour guitarist Josh Rand and singer Casandra Carson have released a music video for their debut single "The Nothingness".
The instrumentation for the music was written, arranged, recorded, and produced by Rand in his home studio and mixed by Josh Wilbur (Korn, Megadeth, Lamb of God, Parkway Drive) .
Josh had this to say, "I'm so excited to announce The L.I.F.E. Project and to release 'The Nothingness'. Casandra and I are really proud of the music we've been making over the last year and can't wait to share it with the world." Watch the video below:
