The Felice Brothers have returned with a new single and video called "Inferno". The song is the band's first new track in two years and the video was made from found footage edited by Ian Felice.
Ian had this to say, "This song, more than anything, is about the persistence of certain mundane memories, and how they take on hidden meaning and significance, how their symbols become part of our inner lives, and how they are transformed in our minds.
"It's also about youth and growth and transformation. Memories of the film are obscured through the lens of time. Does Jean Claude Van Damm actually ride a motorcycle along the banks of the Rio Grande? I don't recall, but still I have this image in my mind. I just remember how horrible the movie was.
"The two characters in the song are transformed into swans in the final verse, in a dream, as they are swept into the fire of another, more frightening reality." Watch the video below:
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Premieres New Mammoth WVH Song 'Feel'- Stone Sour Offshoot The L.I.F.E. Project Share First Video- Guns N' Roses Add Stop To Upcoming Tour- more
Eddie Van Halen's Hometown Honor Moving Forward- Stone Sour's Josh Rand Launching The L.I.F.E. Project- Weezer Go 80s Metal With 'I Need Some Of That'- Korn- more
Foo Fighters Get Animated For 'Chasing Birds'- Of Mice & Men 'Bloom' With New Song and EP- Deftones Reveal 'Ceremony' Video- Helmet Return With Gang Of Four Cover- more
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
The Blues: Dulcie Taylor- Will Porter and More
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series
The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'
Mr. Bungle Share Video For The Night They Came Home
From Sorrow To Serenity 'Tell All' With New Video
Bob Seger's 'Live' Bullet 45th Anniversary Reissue Coming
L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name
Frost Get Animated For 'Day And Age' Video
Singled Out: The Small Calamities' Stock Photography