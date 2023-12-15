The Felice Brothers Release Surprise Album 'Asylum On The Hill'

(MPG) The Felice Brothers released a surprise album, Asylum On The Hill, available exclusively on Bandcamp. The 12 song collection was recorded in May 2023 in an old church in Harlemville, NY and was produced by The Felice Brothers and Nate Wood. Later this month, The Felice Brothers will hit the road for an east coast holiday run that culminates with a two night stand at Colony in Woodstock, NY for New Year's Eve.

About the new album, Ian Felice explains: " We made this record in the late spring of 2023 in a little country church that we converted into a studio with the help of our good friend Nate Wood. All the songs were cut live over a 10 day period. It's a record about making music because you love to do it. It's also about red geraniums growing monstrously large and powerful, various deformities of the heart and mind and the unexpected return of a street musician, long-dead and forgotten."

Asylum On The Hill is the band's first release following their critically acclaimed 2021 album From Dreams To Dust which was praised by Rolling Stone, Consequence of Sound, Brooklyn Vegan, Cool Hunting, PopMatters, The Bluegrass Situation, Glide Magazine and many more. The New York Times' Jon Pareles called the album's lead single "To-Do List" "...romping honky-tonk existentialism," while American Songwriter praised their "...fascinating, articulate, never pretentious wordplay," and proclaimed, "This album demands the full attention of the listener, an old-school concept; those that put the most into it will get the most out of it." Get it here.

Asylum On The Hill continues the band's new lineup that debuted with 2019's Undress: Ian Felice, who shares songwriting and vocal duties with his brother James Felice, bassist Jesske Hume and drummer Will Lawrence.

Asylum On The Hill tracklist:

1) Candy Gallows

2) Strawberry Blonde

3) Abundance

4) Teeth In The Tabloids

5) Macrame

6) Green Automobile

7) When Susie Was A Skeleton

8) Spring Gazing

9) Long-Dead Street Musician

10) Birds Of The Wild West

11) Asylum On The Hill

12) What Will You Do Now?

Tour Dates:

12/27 - Brooklyn, NY - Brooklyn Bowl

12/28 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair

12/29 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl Philadelphia

12/30 - Woodstock, NY - Colony *SOLD OUT*

12/31 - Woodstock, NY - Colony

