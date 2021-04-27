The Chimpz Release New Video For 'Corrupt'

The Chimpz have released a brand new music video for their song "Corrupt" to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their brought their "Who Can I Trust" EP.

The band had this to say about the track, "The Chimpz are a product of our environment. We live in a Corrupt society where there are no rules. Bad Apple cause I'm made that way each and every day. it feels natural to say I'm Corrupt"

The track was recorded, mixed, arranged, and produced by Ryan Green at Crush Recording and the video was filmed at Tiger Lab studios and drone footage by Neal Walter. Watch it below:

