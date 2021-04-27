The Chimpz Release New Video For 'Corrupt'

The Chimpz have released a brand new music video for their song "Corrupt" to celebrate the 10th anniversary of their brought their "Who Can I Trust" EP.
The band had this to say about the track, "The Chimpz are a product of our environment. We live in a Corrupt society where there are no rules. Bad Apple cause I'm made that way each and every day. it feels natural to say I'm Corrupt"
The track was recorded, mixed, arranged, and produced by Ryan Green at Crush Recording and the video was filmed at Tiger Lab studios and drone footage by Neal Walter. Watch it below:
The Chimpz Share 'What Are We Fighting For' Lyric Video
The Chimpz's Shawn Lyon Wants To Help Up and Coming Bands
Biography: KISStory Coming To TV In June- Rolling Stones' Ronnie Wood Battled Cancer Again During Lockdown- Heart's Nancy Wilson Performs Eddie Van Halen Tribute- more
Greta Van Fleet Score Top 10 Debut With New Album- Bon Jovi Kicking Off Encore Drive-In Nights 2021 Concert Series- Dierks Bentley High Times & Hangovers Club Tour- more
Historic Frank Zappa Concert Finally Set For Release- Johnny Rotten Slams 'Disrespectful' Sex Pistols Biopic Series- King Diamond's Abigail Turned Into Graphic Novel- more
KISS Coming Alive With Launch Off Live Bootleg Series- The Felice Brothers Return With 'Inferno'- L.A. Guns Settle Dispute Over Band Name- Bob Seger- Frost- more
Root 66: The Ladles - Springville Sessions
Elford, Davies and Baldini - The Real Story
On The Record: UB40 - Signing Off (40th Anniversary Edition)
Live: Joe Bonamassa - Austin City Limits Live
Rock Reads: Destined to Die Young
Greta Van Fleet Frontman Counters Rock Is Dead Claims
Dani Filth Stars In New Horror Film Baphomet
Jason Bieler Recording 'Songs For The Apocalypse' Follow Up
Coney Hatch Release Their First Live Album
Machine Gun Kelly Announces Tickets To My Downfall Tour
Manchester Orchestra Release 'Telepath' Video
Evile Unleash 'The Thing (1982)' Video
Dave Matthews Band Exhibit Part Of Grammy Museum Reopening