Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Completed

A new feature length documentary about Led Zeppelin by director Bernard MacMahon has been completed and will be entitled, "Becoming Led Zeppelin", according to Variety.

The film was originally announced in 2019 and marked the first time that Zeppelin stars Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, and John Paul Jones participated in a documentary project.

MacMahon had this to say, "Becoming Led Zeppelin is a film that no one thought could be made. The band's meteoric rise to stardom was swift and virtually undocumented. Through an intense search across the globe and years of restoration of the visual and audio archive found, this story is finally able to be told."

The movie will include brand new interviews with the surviving members, as well as archival interview footage with late drummer John Bonham. Read the Variety report here for more details.

Related Stories

Led Zeppelin: Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page

Led Zeppelin In The Studio For 'Presence' Anniversary

Led Zeppelin Legend Robert Plant's New Band To Headline Festival

Jimmy Page Reflects On The End Of Led Zeppelin

Led Zeppelin's Jimmy Page Worried About Pandemic's Impact On Music 2020 In Review

Led Zeppelin Win Appeal In 'Stairway To Heaven' Lawsuit 2020 In Review

Jimmy Page Addresses Likelihood Of Future Led Zeppelin Live Shows 2020 In Review

Jimmy Page Recalls Led Zeppelin's 'Profound' First Time Together 2020 In Review

Led Zeppelin Feud Rumor Addressed By Ian Anderson 2020 In Review

News > Led Zeppelin