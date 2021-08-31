Steely Dan Stream New Live Version Of 'Reelin' In The Years'

(hennemusic) Steely Dan are streaming audio of their classic hit, "Reelin' In The Years", as the latest preview to their forthcoming package "Northeast Corridor: Steely Dan Live!"
Originally released as the second single from the 1972 debut, "Can't Buy A Thrill", by Donald Fagen and Walter Becker, the song reached No. 11 in the US Billboard Hot 100.
"Reelin' In The Years" was recorded at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, CT, just one of the locations featured on Steely Dan's first live album in more than 25 years.
"Northeast Corridor" will be available in multiple formats, including CD and digital on September 24, with a 180-gram vinyl package due October 1. Fagen continues to perform under the Steely Dan banner following the 2017 passing of guitarist Becker.
Steely Dan will launch a fall US tour in support of the project; the series will open with a four-night stand in Miami, FL on October 5. Stream the song here.
Steely Dan Preview New Live Album Northeast Corridor
Steely Dan Announce Absolutely Normal Tour '21
Steely Dan And Steve Winwood Announce Summer Tour
Steely Dan's Walter Becker Estate Auction Raises $3.3 million
Steely Dan Add Residency To Fall US Tour
Steely Dan's Walter Becker Honored With New York City Street Naming Ceremony
Steely Dan Shares Details For Walter Becker Street Naming Ceremony
Steely Dan Announces 2019 Tour Of The UK And Ireland
Late Steely Dan Icon Walter Becker NYC Street Honor Announced
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19- David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer- more
Van Halen's 'Live Without A Net' Anniversary Marked By Hagar and Anthony- Trans-Siberian Orchestra Announce 2021 Winter Tour- more
Wolfgang Has No Interest In Taking Eddie's Place In Van Halen- KISS' Gene Simmons Discusses Paul Stanley's Covid Battle- more
KISS Frontman Paul Stanley Tests Positive For Covid-19- Rolling Stones To Proceed With US Tour Following Death Of Charlie Watts- more
Sites and Sounds: An All Star Salute to Lee Greenwood
RockPile: Ladies Edition- Ann Wilson, Ellen Foley, Josie Cotton and Laura Meade
Caught In The Act: The Black Crowes Live 2021
KISS Postpone Tour Dates After Gene Simmons Tests Positive For Covid-19
Metallica Shared Rough Mix Of 'The God That Failed'
Duran Duran Stream New Song 'Anniversary
Sixx:A.M. Including Unreleased Songs On 'Hits'
Cold Hitting The Road For U.S. Tour
We Were Promised Jetpacks Postpone Fall Tour Dates
Singled Out: Frank Mighty's Hotline's Rakefire
KISS Reschedule Australian Farewell Tour