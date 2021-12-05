AC/DC's Angus Young Addressed Axl Rose Rumors 2021 In Review

AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young scored a top 21 story from January 2021 when struck down the speculation that he has written new music for the band with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.
Axl helped the band complete their Rock Of Bust World Tour in 2016, by taking over for AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson after the vocalist was forced off the road over the danger of permanent hearing loss.
That sparked speculation that Axl would write music with AC/DC and may even record with them. Angus was asked about the rumors in an interview and struck them down.
He said, "Nothing really came out solid. I know that he has a lot of things he's involved in. I don't even know if you would say it was music. But he had a lot of things that he was involved in."
Angus was then asked specifically if he and Axl had written any tracks and he said, "No, no. That never happened."
AC/DC Top Classic Rock's Top Albums Of Year Poll 2021 In Review
AC/DC Score Three Grammy Nominations
AC/DC Classic 'Hells Bells' Covered By Red Fang
AC/DC's 'Thunderstruck' Video Passes One Billion YouTube Views
Every Time I Die Say Keith Buckley 'Crucial' To Band- The Black Crowes Announce Super Bowl Weekend Concerts In Las Vegas- more
Slash Premieres New Single 'Fill My World'- Elton John And Ed Sheeran Team Up For 'Merry Christmas'- REO Speedwagon and Styx Tour- more
Carlos Santana Recovering From An Unscheduled Heart Procedure- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Announces The Earthlings Tour- more
Iron Maiden Announce North American Tour- Ozzy, David Lee Roth, And More Focus Of New TV Series- Motley Crue- more
Caught In The Act: Rolling Stones Rock Detroit On No Filter Tour
Video Premiere: Budderside's 'Too Far'
Holiday Gift Guide: Food & Drink
Live: Welcome to Rockville Roars Into Daytona Beach