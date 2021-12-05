.

AC/DC's Angus Young Addressed Axl Rose Rumors 2021 In Review

Keavin Wiggins | 12-05-2021

YouTube video still of Axl performing with AC/DC

AC/DC lead guitarist Angus Young scored a top 21 story from January 2021 when struck down the speculation that he has written new music for the band with Guns N' Roses frontman Axl Rose.

Axl helped the band complete their Rock Of Bust World Tour in 2016, by taking over for AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson after the vocalist was forced off the road over the danger of permanent hearing loss.

That sparked speculation that Axl would write music with AC/DC and may even record with them. Angus was asked about the rumors in an interview and struck them down.

He said, "Nothing really came out solid. I know that he has a lot of things he's involved in. I don't even know if you would say it was music. But he had a lot of things that he was involved in."

Angus was then asked specifically if he and Axl had written any tracks and he said, "No, no. That never happened."

