Eddie Van Halen Book Coming From Ross Halfin

Acclaimed rock photographer Ross Halfin will be celebrating guitar legend Eddie Van Halen with the publication of a new 356 page photo book this spring.

The book, which will be entitled "Edward Van Halen", will include hundreds of previously unseen photographs from Van Halen, ranging from their first UK trip through the Sammy Hagar era of the band.

Black Sabbath legend Tony Iommi penned the forward and music journalist Mark Blake wrote a career spanning essay about Eddie's iconic and influencial career.

Rufus Publications has announced the publication of Edward Van Halen by Ross Halfin, a 356 page celebration of rock's iconic guitar player, a man who changed the way rock music would be played forever.

Rufus Publications have shared this excerpt from Iommi's forward, "Sabbath were making the Cross Purposes album, and we were doing a song called 'Evil Eye'. I suggested Eddie have a go.

"He played it with us and started doing all the guitar parts and solos. I still have a recording of it somewhere, which we may put out at some point in the future."

The book will be printed on 170gsm art paper and will come in a cloth slipcase. It is expected to be released in early June and fans can preorder it here.

