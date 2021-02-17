.

2 Shadows Deliver 'Screamworks' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-17-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

2 ShadowsSingle art courtesy TAG

Canadian heavy rockers 2 Shadows has released a music video for their brand new single "Screamworks", which was produced by The Veer Union Frontman Crispin Earl.

Lead vocalist Glen Bridden had this to say, "'Screamworks' is a song about people who make you want to Scream. People who would rather manipulate you to serve their own end even when you have a common goal in mind.

The song is an expression of the frustration found in dealing with someone who has their head shoved so far up their own....you know. In a lot of ways its hugely cathartic for us and allows us to finally talk about past experiences bottled up for far too long." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


2 Shadows Deliver 'Screamworks' Video

Trivium Stream 'Amongst The Shadows & The Stones'

Crimson Shadows Stream Track From Forthcoming EP

Avenged Sevenfold's M Shadows Guests On John Dolmayan Album

Avenged Sevenfold M Shadows Reveals Good News Following Surgery

Shadows Fall, Unearth Supergroup Downpour Crowdsourcing Album

News > 2 Shadows



advertisement
Day In Rock

AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose- Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release- The White Strips Share Full From The Basement Performance- more

Reviews

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

Quick Flicks: Roger Waters - Us + Them

advertisement
Latest News

AC/DC Never Considered Making Album With Axl Rose

Ronnie James Dio's Autobiography Set For Release

The White Strips Share Full From The Basement Performance

Chris Cornell's Widow Sues Soundgarden Over Buyout Terms

Crowded House Release 'To The Island' Video And Announce Album

Zao Announce New Album 'The Crimson Corridor'

Crowbar To Livestream Concert This Weekend

Andrew W.K. Returns With 'Babalon' Single And Video