2 Shadows Deliver 'Screamworks' Video

Canadian heavy rockers 2 Shadows has released a music video for their brand new single "Screamworks", which was produced by The Veer Union Frontman Crispin Earl.

Lead vocalist Glen Bridden had this to say, "'Screamworks' is a song about people who make you want to Scream. People who would rather manipulate you to serve their own end even when you have a common goal in mind.

The song is an expression of the frustration found in dealing with someone who has their head shoved so far up their own....you know. In a lot of ways its hugely cathartic for us and allows us to finally talk about past experiences bottled up for far too long." Watch the video below:

