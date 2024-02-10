Singled Out: 2 Shadows' Mad God

Vancouver based metal band 2 Shadows recently released their new single "Mad God", and to celebrate Glen Bridden tells us about the track. Here is the story:
When Tryst and I wrote the song Mad God we were inspired by the Phil Tippett film with the same name. We were blown away by the apocalyptic dystopian setting and the delivery of the horror elements in the movie and it got us excited to try exploring those vibes musically. Our song "Mad God" ended up being the easiest and most fluid song to write and we didn't make many changes after the first demo.
When it came to the lyrics of the song I focused on the dissonance visible in everyday urban life, like how lonely you can feel in a densely populated area and how common it is for people to numb themselves with prescription drugs and the like. It would seem people feel more comfortable 'under an influence' and that's where the lyric "overdosed on sanity" comes from and where the dystopian horror begins to show itself and come full circle.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here
Why Avenged Sevenfold Originally Turned Down Metallica Tour - 2023 In Review
The Veer Union And 2 Shadows Deliver 'Marionette' Video
Shadows Fall Announce The War Within 20th Anniversary Show
Avenged Sevenfold Very Influenced By Kanye West - 2022 In Review
Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations- Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song- more
Metallica Win Rock Tour Of The Year At Pollstar Awards- All-Star Lynyrd Skynyrd Record May Be Coming- more
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live 2024
Having a Super Bowl Party? Go Nuts!
The Allman Brothers Band - Manley Field House, Syracuse University, April 7, 1972
Quick Flicks: Mark Farner - Rock 'N' Roll Soul Live 1989
Foreigner, Ozzy Osbourne, Oasis Lead Rock Hall Nominations
Ozzy Osbourne Vs. Kanye West Over Classic Sabbath Song
My Dying Bride Announce New Album With 'Thornwyck Hymn' Video
Revolution Saints Share 'Fall On My Knees' Video As New Album Arrives
Martin Gonzalez Recruits Haken's Richard Henshall For 'Purpose'
Extended Cut Of Super Bowl Ad Featuring Neil Diamond Classic Shared Online
UMe Celebrates 20th Anniversary Of Amy Winehouse's 'Frank'
Singled Out: 2 Shadows' Mad God