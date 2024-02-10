Singled Out: 2 Shadows' Mad God

Vancouver based metal band 2 Shadows recently released their new single "Mad God", and to celebrate Glen Bridden tells us about the track. Here is the story:

When Tryst and I wrote the song Mad God we were inspired by the Phil Tippett film with the same name. We were blown away by the apocalyptic dystopian setting and the delivery of the horror elements in the movie and it got us excited to try exploring those vibes musically. Our song "Mad God" ended up being the easiest and most fluid song to write and we didn't make many changes after the first demo.

When it came to the lyrics of the song I focused on the dissonance visible in everyday urban life, like how lonely you can feel in a densely populated area and how common it is for people to numb themselves with prescription drugs and the like. It would seem people feel more comfortable 'under an influence' and that's where the lyric "overdosed on sanity" comes from and where the dystopian horror begins to show itself and come full circle.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

