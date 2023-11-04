The Veer Union And 2 Shadows Deliver 'Marionette' Video

The Veer Union have teamed up with 2 Shadows for the release of their brand new collaborative single "Marionette'', which was just released by Rock Shop Records, along with a music video.

Glen Bridden of 2 Shadows says "Marionette' was a really enjoyable song to write - on the surface it has a great beat and puppet metaphors. Conceptually it's a rant about how people so often feel this obligation to do all these things that seem "right" to be successful, all the while without really knowing why you are doing them. It's what it feels like to be stuck in the middle of the blind leading the blind and being manipulated. The song is a call for people to stand out and stand up for who they are without letting their integrity be stolen out from under them".

Crispin Earl of The Veer Union added "It was great collaborating with 2 Shadows on "Marionette" - not only did I have the privilege of producing and co-writing this song with the band, but I have had a front row seat in seeing this band grow from the ground up! I personally think "Marionette" is a song that has the potential to really put 2 Shadows on the map, and I'm excited to see what's in store for this band in the future".

Ryan Ramsdell of The Veer Union said of the video, "In the 'Marionette' video, we aimed to maintain a connection with the themes of weightlessness and suspension while also visualizing some of the powerful influences steering our world's current course. It was exciting to work with 2 Shadows as they always bring it when performing live. Our director Julien Bouffard made the video shoot here in Vancouver memorable".

2 Shadows Glen Bridden added "In the music video for "Marionette" we wanted to match the meanings drawn from the lyrics and vibe of the song translated into the visuals. The void-like space we occupy lends itself really nicely to the darkness in the track. It was also a huge pleasure to work with our good friends in The Veer Union on this video, our combined energy added so much impact and life to the video set!"

