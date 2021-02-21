Band Of Silver Share New Single 'Are We Are We Not'

Nashville rockers Band Of Silver have released a lyric video for their new single "Are We Are We Not." The track is the follow-up to the group's debut EP, "Always", which hit stores back in December.
Vocalist Avery Silvernagel had this to say about the new single, "'Are We Are We Not' is about the tension between two people trying to figure out if they should be more than just friends.
"This song is essentially a prequel to our track 'Closure,' despite being written after that relationship ended. It's the words you wish you could cut loose and tell your crush, but you're both too uncertain to say.
"Now you have a song you can play for that person instead." Watch the lyric video below:
