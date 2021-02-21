.

Band Of Silver Share New Single 'Are We Are We Not'

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Photo courtesy Big Picture Media

Nashville rockers Band Of Silver have released a lyric video for their new single "Are We Are We Not." The track is the follow-up to the group's debut EP, "Always", which hit stores back in December.

Vocalist Avery Silvernagel had this to say about the new single, "'Are We Are We Not' is about the tension between two people trying to figure out if they should be more than just friends.

"This song is essentially a prequel to our track 'Closure,' despite being written after that relationship ended. It's the words you wish you could cut loose and tell your crush, but you're both too uncertain to say.

"Now you have a song you can play for that person instead." Watch the lyric video below:


Related Stories


Band Of Silver Share New Single 'Are We Are We Not'

Singled Out: Band Of Silver's El Magnifico

News > Band Of Silver



advertisement
Day In Rock

Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music- How Van Halen's David Lee Roth Got Out Of Jury Duty- Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched- Marty Friedman- more

Reviews

Tash Sultana - Terra Firma

Tommy Bolin - Shake the Devil: The Lost Sessions

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Camping Edition

Valentine's Day Gift Guide

Rock Reads: All Exce$$ - Occupation: Concert Promoter By Danny Zelisko

advertisement
Latest News

Of Mice & Men Rediscovered Why They Make Music

How Van Halen's David Lee Roth Got Out Of Jury Duty

Limited Edition Pink Floyd Print Series Launched

Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman Releases 'Makenaide' Video

Ricky Warwick Shares 'You're My Rock And Roll'

Hot Hot Heat, Fitz & The Tantrums Offshoot Release 'Young Libertine' Video

Todd Rundgren's 'A Wizard, A True Star... Live' Colored Vinyl Coming

Flying Cupid Gets Animated For 'Into The Light'