Hot Hot Heat, Fitz & The Tantrums Offshoot Release 'Young Libertine' Video

The supergroup Left Field Messiah have shared a video for their brand new single "Young Libertine." The track comes from the project's forthcoming debut studio album.

The group features Steve Bays (Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz & The Tantrums), and Erik Janson (formerly Wildling) and their goal is create genre-bending music.

Their debut album will be entitled "In Praise Of Bombast" and is scheduled to be released by Riptide on July 23rd. Get a taste of what is to come with the "Young Libertine" video below:

Related Stories

News > Left Field Messiah