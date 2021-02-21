.

Hot Hot Heat, Fitz & The Tantrums Offshoot Release 'Young Libertine' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 02-21-2021

Photo courtesy Tell Your Friends

The supergroup Left Field Messiah have shared a video for their brand new single "Young Libertine." The track comes from the project's forthcoming debut studio album.

The group features Steve Bays (Hot Hot Heat), Jeremy Ruzumna (Fitz & The Tantrums), and Erik Janson (formerly Wildling) and their goal is create genre-bending music.

Their debut album will be entitled "In Praise Of Bombast" and is scheduled to be released by Riptide on July 23rd. Get a taste of what is to come with the "Young Libertine" video below:


