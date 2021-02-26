King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard Take Fans To Hell With New Video

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard are celebrating the release of their new album "L.W." by sharing a hellish video for the track "K.G.L.W." that was created by the band's longtime collaborator Jason Galea

Frontman Stu Mackenzie had this to say, "Jase went to Hell and captured some incredible footage." The band has also announced that a special bonus for fans that get their new album via Bandcamp. They wrote, "This download of L.W. comes with tree (that's right tree. $1 from every download will be donated to Greenfleet, who plant native biodiverse forests in Australia and New Zealand.

"We're aiming to make 2000 downloads which is enough to revegetate 1,000m2 at Pearsons Block in Central Victoria. Some of the species endemic to this region include Yellow Box (Eucalyptus melliodora), Varnish Wattle (Acacia verniciflua) and Sweet Bursaria (Bursaria spinosa).

"You will be creating habitat for the local wildlife species, playing a vital role in reconnecting parts of the Wychitella Biolink. Some of the species known to the area are Lace monitors, Quolls and the vulnerable Mallee Fowl. Other native and endangered bird species can be found in the area as well, including Shy Heathwrens and Inland Thornbills.

"Protected for 100 years, these trees will grow into a thriving and resilient forest restoring the native ecosystem in the area and increasing the overall biodiversity and resilience. Good stuff!" Watch the video below:

