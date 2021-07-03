Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx Marks Major Milestone Online

Motley Crue bassist Nikki Sixx took to social media on Friday (July 2nd) to celebrate a major milestone in his life, 20 years of sobriety. He shared a photo that stated "You've been sober for 20 years, 240 months, 7306 days and 175,319 hours.
Nikki captioned the photo, "Some people will try an kick you in the nuts, steal your money ,stab you in the back, guaranteed to let you down, sabotage yer life, not believe in you and gossip that you'll never make a day without drugs or alcohol.
"And do you know what you're gonna do? YOU'RE GONNA STAY SOBER ONE DAY AT A TIME. You are the miracle, the one that breaks the addiction chain, the one who is a living amens. The one who has altered your family history.
"You will live in gratitude for those that never thought you'd stay sober or make it out alive BECAUSE THEY MADE YOU STRONGER and you know how to forgive a**holes.
"And when you see people who are still suffering / treading water or gasping for air, be sure to throw them a life vest. Because we give back now to those that are still afflicted and hope they too pass it on.#SobrietyRocks #20Years"
