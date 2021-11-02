.

Nikki Sixx's New Book Debuts On New York Times Bestsellers List

Michael Angulia | 11-02-2021

Motley Crue
Motley Crue and Sixx:A.M. founder Nikki Sixx has scored a Top 10 debut on the New York Times hardcover chart with his new book "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx."

This marks the fourth time Nikki has scored a hit on the list, this time debuting at No. 8 on the Hardcover chart and No. 11 on the Combined Print And Ebook List.

He previously was the Times bestseller list with the previous books, "The Heroin Diaries," "This Is Gonna Hurt", and the Motley Crue biography, "The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band."

Nikki had this to say, "I am such a fan of books and storytelling. The whole process is extremely creative from the beginning to the end, which allowed me to open up candidly in the memoir about addiction, sobriety and reflect about the formative years of my life, while unpacking the complicated childhood that had some twists and turns along the way. I am really happy The First 21 connected with people in such a deep way." Order your copy here (paid link)

