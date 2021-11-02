Nikki Sixx's New Book Debuts On New York Times Bestsellers List

Motley Crue and Sixx:A.M. founder Nikki Sixx has scored a Top 10 debut on the New York Times hardcover chart with his new book "The First 21: How I Became Nikki Sixx."
This marks the fourth time Nikki has scored a hit on the list, this time debuting at No. 8 on the Hardcover chart and No. 11 on the Combined Print And Ebook List.
He previously was the Times bestseller list with the previous books, "The Heroin Diaries," "This Is Gonna Hurt", and the Motley Crue biography, "The Dirt: Confessions of the World's Most Notorious Rock Band."
Nikki had this to say, "I am such a fan of books and storytelling. The whole process is extremely creative from the beginning to the end, which allowed me to open up candidly in the memoir about addiction, sobriety and reflect about the formative years of my life, while unpacking the complicated childhood that had some twists and turns along the way. I am really happy The First 21 connected with people in such a deep way." Order your copy here (paid link)
'Motley Crue's The Dirt: Declassified Z2 Comics Book Coming
Nikki Sixx Understands Why David Lee Roth Declined Stadium Tour Invite
Motley Crue's Vince Neil At Home Recovering From Broken Ribs
Motley Crue's Vince Neil Injured In Stage Fall
Motley Crue Stream Newly Remastered 'Live Wire'
Motley Crue Releasing Remastered 'Too Fast For Love'
Motley Crue Announce Shout At The Devil 40th Anniversary Reissue
David Lee Roth Turned Down Motley Crue Stadium Tour Offer
Motley Crue Remastered 'Dr. Feelgood' For Reissue
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth- Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album- more
Radiohead Share Video For Previously Unreleased 'O.K. Computer' Era Song- Kenny Chesney Expands Stadium Tour- Alice Cooper- more
KISS Las Vegas Residency Canceled- Slash Shares Story Behind 'The River Is Rising'- Led Zeppelin- more
Rush's Alex Lifeson Streaming New Song 'Cherry Lopez Lullaby'- Metallica Share 'Frankenstein' Jam For Halloween- Led Zeppelin- more
Root 66: Billy Joe Shaver & Kinky Friedman- Dar Williams - I See Hawks in L.A.
5 Star: Joe Bonamassa - Time Clocks
Video Premiere: Jyrki 69's 'American Vampire'
Roses & Revolutions - Midnight Monsters
The Georgia Thunderbolts - Can We Get a Witness
Slash Shares 'The River Is Rising' Lyric Video
The Eagles Announce 50th Anniversary UK Tour
Nikki Sixx's New Book Debuts On New York Times Bestsellers List
Don Brewer Explains How Grand Funk Railroad Pick Perfect Setlist
Contracult Collective Cover Bad Brains Classic 'Sacred Love'
Tremonti And Bad Wolves Tour Announced
Sammy Hagar Says There Is No Feud With David Lee Roth
Ozzy Osbourne Confirms Zakk Wylde For Entire New Album