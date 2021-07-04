Sixx:A.M. Working On New Music Says Ashba

Former Guns N' Roses guitarist DJ Ashba took to social media last week to share the news that Sixx:A.M., his band with Motley Crue's Nikki Sixx, are working on new music.
DJ shared the following message on Facebook on Friday (July 2nd), "Just finished cutting guitars on a brand new @sixxam track with @nikkisixxpixx and @jamesmichaelofficial
"This felt like the Heroin Diaries Days when we just got together as friends and had fun writing songs! What a blast this one was! Hope you all enjoy it as much as we did creating it!"
The band, Ashba, Sixx and vocalist James Michael, last released new music in 2016 with the "Prayers For The Blessed Vol. 2", and also released a reworked version of the song "Maybe It's Time" last summer for the Artist For Recovery project that featured an allstar guestlist including Slipknot and Stone Sour's Corey Taylor, Def Leppard's Joe Elliot, Guns N' Roses' Slash, Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody, Bad Wolves' Tommy Vext, Brantley Gilbert and AWOLNATION. Check that out
