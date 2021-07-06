.

The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album

Keavin Wiggins | 07-06-2021

The Picturebooks album art

The Picturebooks have recruited a number of notable musicians to collaborate with them on their forthcoming album, "The Major Minor Collective", which is set to be released on September 3rd.

The new record will feature guest appearances from Clutch's Neil Falllon, Halestorm's Lzzy Hale, Black Stone Cherry's Chris Robertson, Rufused's Dennis Lyxzen and more.

Monster Truck's Jon Harvey joins the band for the first single "Holy Ghost". Vocalist and guitarist, Fynn Grabke had this to say about the track, "When we wrote 'Holy Ghost' we immediately heard Jon Harvey's awesome voice on it!

"Monster Truck became our best buddies after all the touring we did together in the past all over Europe and Canada. We always wanted to do a song together.

"To be honest, we didn't know how good this song really was or could be. It was Jon who turned it into one of the coolest things we've ever recorded and we're so happy about it!

"Thank you to this freaking pandemic to have shown the world once again that nothing will ever stop music!!! People will always find ways to make music because people need it. Because we need to create and enjoy it. There's no better cure for anything!" Watch the video for the song and see the tracklisting for the album below:

The Major Minor Collective Tracklisting


01. Here's to Magic (feat. Dennis Lyxzèn [Refused, INVSN])
02. Corrina Corrina (feat. Neil Fallon [Clutch])
03. Catch Me If You Can (feat. Chris Robertson [Black Stone Cherry])
04. Beach Seduction (feat. Leah Wellbaum [Slothrust])
05. Holy Ghost (feat. Jon Harvey [Monster Truck])
06. Too Soft To Live And Too Hard To Die (feat. Elin Larsson [Blues Pills])
07. Rebel (feat. Lzzy Hale [Halestorm])
08. Multidimensional Violence (Feat. Erlend Hjelvik [HJELVIK, Ex-Kvelertak])
09. Riders And Farmers (feat. The Inspector Cluzo)
10. Blind Riders (feat. The Well)
11. Again and Again
12. Song 12 (Fan Edition)*
*Bonus Track:
only available on Digipak-format and Digital Album

Holy Ghost Video


