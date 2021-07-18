The Picturebooks Recruit Black Stone Cherry Star For New Song

The Picturebooks have released a video for their brand new single "Catch Me If You Can" that features Chris Robertson from Black Stone Cherry.
The track comes from their forthcoming album, "The Major Minor Collective," which is set to be released on September 3rd. The band had this to say about the new single, "Ever since touring with Black Stone Cherry, we became huge fans, especially of Chris Robertson´s voice and guitar wizardry.
"When we finished writing this song we knew this one was for him. We sent the song over and Chris came back with the most amazing vocals and guitar solo! There was an instant connection and understanding of where this song needed to go, a dream collaboration."
Robertson added, "Who the hell could have known that in the middle of a pandemic The Picturebooks would reach out and ask if I'd want to be a part of a song!?
"What transpired was a therapeutic session of rock n roll, blues and a whole lotta truth! The only way to listen to this is with the volume way up!!" Watch the video below:
The Picturebooks Recruit Clutch, Halestorm, Monster Truck Stars For New Album
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
