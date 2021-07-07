Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October

Prog rock legends Yes have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, entitled "The Quest", on October 1st in multiple formats including a 2CD, vinyl, and a 5.1 Blu-ray and CD deluxe edition.
Steve Howe produced the record and had this to say, "It is simply an honour for me to have the opportunity to bring together the band members in the development of a well-refined set of songs that capture the band's true potential.
"Much of the music was written in late 2019 with the rest in 2020. We commissioned several orchestrations to augment and enhance the overall sound of these fresh new recordings, hoping that our emphasis on melody, coupled with some expansive instrumental solo breaks, keeps up the momentum for our listeners."
InsideOutMusic/Sony Music Label Manager Thomas Waber added, "I am delighted to welcome YES to the label and am looking forward to seeing the reaction of the band's fans to the new album.
"Being a long-time fan myself, I am really excited by the new material. Steve Howe managed to capture many of the important elements that we all love about YES!" See the tracklisting below:
