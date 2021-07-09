Gamma Ray Share Live 'Land Of The Free' Video

Gamma Ray have released a video of their performance of the song "Land Of The Free" to celebrate the announcement of their new live package "30 Years Live Anniversary".
The show was captured during the band's special livestream event that took place at the ISS Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany on August 27th of last year and because of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown it did not include a live audience.
"30 Years Live Anniversary" will be released digitally on September 10th, followed by digipak CD, as 3xLP on black vinyl, plus a limited edition colored vinyl version that will feature each of the three LPs pressed on different colored vinyl on November 12th. Watch the video below:
Primal Fear Recruit Gamma Ray Star To Replace Member
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website- Eighteen Visions Surprise Fans With Album- Rolling Stones- more
Sammy Hagar Planning New EP- Fuel Premiere New Single 'Hard'- Metallica's Black Album Anniversary- more
Metallica and George Strait Lead ATLive Lineup- Yes To Deliver New Album 'The Quest' In October- Saving Abel Reunite With Jared Weeks and Are Releasing New EP- more
Whitesnake Announce First Dates Of Farewell Tour- Exodus' Tom Hunting To Undergo Cancer Surgery- Former Uriah Heep Vocalist John Lawton Has Died- Robert Plant- more
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
Road Trip: Clarksdale, Mississippi Part 1: The Crossroads, Ground Zero and One Bad Apple
Root 66: Layla Frankel- Randy Lee Riviere- Bob Bradshaw- Joyann Parker
Eighteen Visions Surprise Fans With '1996' Covers Album
The Black Crowes Launch 'Brothers Of A Feather' Concert Film
Rolling Stones Share Live 'Midnight Rambler' Video
Everyone Dies In Utah Stream 'Lane Of Memory'
The The's 2018 Comeback Concert Set For Album, Video and Film Release
Joanne Shaw Taylor Delivers 'If That Ain't A Reason' Video
Bon Scott's Family Launches Official Website For Late AC/DC Legend
Tommy Lee Recruited By Post Malone For 'Motley Crew' Video