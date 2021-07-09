.

Gamma Ray Share Live 'Land Of The Free' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-09-2021

Gamma Ray have released a video of their performance of the song "Land Of The Free" to celebrate the announcement of their new live package "30 Years Live Anniversary".

The show was captured during the band's special livestream event that took place at the ISS Dome in Dusseldorf, Germany on August 27th of last year and because of the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown it did not include a live audience.

"30 Years Live Anniversary" will be released digitally on September 10th, followed by digipak CD, as 3xLP on black vinyl, plus a limited edition colored vinyl version that will feature each of the three LPs pressed on different colored vinyl on November 12th. Watch the video below:


