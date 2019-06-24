.

Primal Fear Recruit Gamma Ray Star To Replace Member

06-24-2019
Primal Fear

Primal Fear have announced a lineup change with the band recruiting Gamma Ray's Michael Ehre to take the place of drummer Francesco Jovino.

The band had to say, "Welcome, Michael, to the Metal Commando and we're proud to have you! Thanks to Francesco Jovino for four years rocking hard with us and traveling the world. Cesco, we wish you and your family only the best and good luck for your next projects."

Here shared, "I'm super happy to join Primal Fear! From the beginning, I followed their career, know the guys in the band for years and was always a big fan of their music! I'm really excited and can't wait to hit the stage at the Rock Fest in Barcelona."

Frontman Ralf Scheepers added, "What a drummer! I know Michael since quite a while now and I have always followed his great work for the bands he was drumming. I'm more than excited to share the stages of the world with such a talent and the wonderful person that he is. It's fantastic to have you on board, Michael!"


Related Stories


Primal Fear Recruit Gamma Ray Star To Replace Member

Early Primal Fear Albums Getting Marbled Vinyl Reissues

Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'

Primal Fear Begin Recording New Album 'Apocalypse'

More Primal Fear News

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


advertisement



Day In Rock
Rolling Stones Launch 2019 No Filter Tour- Prince 'Manic Monday' Music Video Released- Megadeth Optimistic About Dave Mustaine's Cancer Treatment- more


Reviews
Five Reasons Why The Rolling Stones No Filter Is The Tour Of The Summer

Creedence Clearwater Revisited Live In AZ

Tab Benoit Live In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Paul McCartney Live At The Kohl Center

On The Record: Father's Day Edition

advertisement


Follow Us: Facebook Twitter Feeds

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2019 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.