Primal Fear Recruit Gamma Ray Star To Replace Member

Primal Fear have announced a lineup change with the band recruiting Gamma Ray's Michael Ehre to take the place of drummer Francesco Jovino.

The band had to say, "Welcome, Michael, to the Metal Commando and we're proud to have you! Thanks to Francesco Jovino for four years rocking hard with us and traveling the world. Cesco, we wish you and your family only the best and good luck for your next projects."

Here shared, "I'm super happy to join Primal Fear! From the beginning, I followed their career, know the guys in the band for years and was always a big fan of their music! I'm really excited and can't wait to hit the stage at the Rock Fest in Barcelona."

Frontman Ralf Scheepers added, "What a drummer! I know Michael since quite a while now and I have always followed his great work for the bands he was drumming. I'm more than excited to share the stages of the world with such a talent and the wonderful person that he is. It's fantastic to have you on board, Michael!"





