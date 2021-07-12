Guns N' Roses' Classic Referenced In Eric Church's 'Heart On Fire'

Eric Church references Guns N' Roses' classic hit "Paradise City" and Elvis Presley's classic "All Shook Up", in his new radio single "Heart On Fire", which comes from his recently released "Heart & Soul" trilogy.

The nostalgic track was penned by Church and also appears to reference Don McLean's signature hit "American Pie" with the line "A turned up radio, but the static was heavy / Couldn't make out any words but 'take me to the levee'."

He makes a nod to Guns N' Roses with the line, "We weren't old enough to drink but we damn sure did it / Hat turned backward singin' 'Paradise City'" Watch the lyric video below:

