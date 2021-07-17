Jeremy Squires Shares 'Diminish' Video

Jeremy Squires has released a music video for his new single "Diminish". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Unravel," which is due July 30th.

Some of the footage for the video was shot on locations that Jeremy frequents in his hometown of New Bern, North Carolina. He said of the song, "For me 'Diminish' represents change and finding beauty in unlikely places both literally and metaphorically."

He shared this about the tying the song to the video, "Photography is a passion for me, and I was photographing abandoned houses and structures around NC. While photographing I felt inspired to film these places. I found beauty and sadness in what some people might see as ugly or decrepit.

"Most of these places are hidden from plain view and I found peace and solace filming this video while some places I drive past every day, and I wanted them to be seen the way I see them... as hauntingly beautiful." Watch the video below:

Related Stories

News > Jeremy Squires