Jeremy Squires has released a music video for his new single "Diminish". The track comes from his forthcoming album, "Unravel," which is due July 30th.
Some of the footage for the video was shot on locations that Jeremy frequents in his hometown of New Bern, North Carolina. He said of the song, "For me 'Diminish' represents change and finding beauty in unlikely places both literally and metaphorically."
He shared this about the tying the song to the video, "Photography is a passion for me, and I was photographing abandoned houses and structures around NC. While photographing I felt inspired to film these places. I found beauty and sadness in what some people might see as ugly or decrepit.
"Most of these places are hidden from plain view and I found peace and solace filming this video while some places I drive past every day, and I wanted them to be seen the way I see them... as hauntingly beautiful." Watch the video below:
John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine- Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video- more
Journey's 'Escape' Album Certified Diamond- Sex Pistols Members Suing Johnny Rotten Over Song Rights- John Mayer- more
Iron Maiden Reveal The Writing On The Wall- Foo Fighters Postpone Forum Concert- Cinderella's Jeff LaBar Dead At 58- more
Motley Crue Hoping To Expand Stadium Tour- Metallica Announce 40th Anniversary Concerts- Underoath- more
Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin
RockPile: Greg Antista and the Lonely Streets- Tombstones in Their Eyes- F8TLSTK
John 5's New Album Will Feature Peter Criss and Dave Mustaine
Imagine Dragons Share Emotional 'Wrecked' Video
CMT Giants: Charley Pride TV Special Announced
Until I Wake Celebrate Relapse Deal With 'Nightmares' Video
Dan + Shay Release 'Good Things' Video
Scotty McCreery Shares New Song 'Why You Gotta Be Like That'
Jeremy Squires Shares 'Diminish' Video
Singled Out: Katastro's The Way I Feel