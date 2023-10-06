Jeremy Squires Codirected New 'Play Dead' Video With 14-Year-Old Daughter

(SRO) Jeremy Squires shared the music video for the deeply moving debut track, "Play Dead," which comes from his fourth release via Blackbird Record Label and 12th overall album, Riddle Of Stars, due out November 17.

The video was co-directed by Squires and his 14-year-old daughter Violet against a backdrop of the Trent and Neuse rivers near their hometown of North Bern, NC and Lake Worth Beach, FL where they will soon begin a new chapter of life.

"When I wrote 'Play Dead,' I was in a place in my life where I thought it was impossible to escape a toxic cycle," reveals SQUIRES. "I felt stuck in this constant loop and had to leave by any means possible. Writing and recording this song was very cathartic but at the same time very hard. 'Play Dead' captures my exact feelings the moment that I was able to leave and the feelings that I was crippled with at that time in my life."

Discussing the "Play Dead" video, SQUIRES shares: "This video was shot in both Florida and North Carolina by both me and my daughter, Violet. It was absolutely amazing being able to spend time with my daughter and teach her about lighting, photography and videography. We had such rad time. She has an amazing eye for capturing imagery that a lot of people don't take the time to notice, she sees things so creatively. Violet is willing to learn and you can see it in her eyes. I was very proud to be able to share this experience with her. 'Play Dead' might be my favorite song on the album and it's definitely my favorite video."

Riddle Of Stars was written, performed, and produced entirely by the singer, songwriter, and musician following the loss of his longtime musical collaborator, drummer and friend, Carlos Ventura. What started out as an electric album transformed into a collection of nine heart-stirring songs, including one that was originally written as a poem as a goodbye for his friend's funeral ("Blood Pact"). Throughout, Squires uses carefully crafted minimalism, primarily by way of guitar finger-picking, piano, and the occasional pedal steel guitar or organ to create haunting dreamscapes. Listening to his songs, you can easily imagine a camera moving in for revealing close-ups.

RIDDLE OF STARS track listing:

1. Valley

2. Blood Pact

3. Play Dead

4. Omens

5. Vampires

6. Carousels

7. Please Stay

8. Heart Swell

9. Graveyard

Related Stories

Jeremy Squires Shares 'Diminish' Video

More Jeremy Squires News