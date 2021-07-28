.

Metallica Stream Rehearsal Version Of 'Don't Tread On Me'

Bruce Henne | 07-28-2021

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming audio of a pre-production rehearsal version of their 1991 classic, "Don't Tread On Me", from the forthcoming expanded reissue of their self-titled fifth album.

"Before we went down to LA to record 'The Black Album', we holed up at Bayview Studios in Richmond, CA, to rehearse all twelve songs," says the band. "This version of 'Don't Tread On Me' was recorded on the last day of that session when we ran through the record in its entirety. The complete rehearsal of the album is available in the Remastered Deluxe Box Set for 'The Black Album.'"

The Limited Edition Deluxe Box Set containing the remastered album on 180G 2LP, a picture disc, three live LPs, 14 CDs (containing rough mixes, demos, interviews, live shows), 6 DVDs (containing outtakes, behind the scenes, official videos, live shows), a 120-page hardcover book, four tour laminates, three lithos, three guitar picks, a Metallica lanyard, a folder with lyric sheets, and a download card).

The reissue will be available in multiple configurations on September 10, including 180 gram Double Vinyl LP, Standard CD and 3 CD Expanded Edition, and digital formats. Stream the song here.

