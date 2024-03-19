Metallica Star Working On Musical Side Project

Metallica bassist Robert Trujillo is working on a new musical project, according to Bullet Boys frontman Marq Torien, who shared the news during a new interview with Metal Rules.

He said, "I guess I can let the cat outta the bag. I'm working on a project right now. I'm very all humility to what I do. I'm very humbled by it. A huge, huge legend, his name is Robert Trujillo, and I, I know you know who he is from Metallica.

"He asked me to do a new project with him. So, we're working on that right now. And we cut a track, and we got away probably the next couple weeks. I'm going to go start finishing it up and stuff.

"But for him, Robert, to call me and want me to sing in his project was quite an honor. Robert is like my number one favorite bass player ever. You know, he's an amazing man, just such a sweetheart. I love him so dearly. But I was very emotional when he called me because I don't get those calls very often.

"I get people talking about my musical skills and that I'm at this really high level, but I never get people like to call me and, you know, and it was hard for him to find my number. He couldn't find anybody to get my number.

"He goes, 'Dude, you're not a name my man. I couldn't find anybody. Does everybody know him? Can I get Marq's number? I need him to see, come on, let's go'.

"So, it's been fun with him, and we didn't really know each other too well, but through certain... His best friend and Ira helped, you know, get my phone number to people. And I just love chatting with him because he's one of the most down-to-earth, loving souls that I've ever been around. He just has a big heart, and he's all about music. And I think that's why we click; I'm the same way."

Torien was asked if the project has name yet and he responded, "No, not yet. I'm really excited about that. And his writing partner, Armand, who's actually, who has worked on with him and, and they've had the stuff, for now, a couple of years, but they had a couple of singers he told me, but the guy's just kind of fell out and didn't really want to do it."

He then elaborated a little about the music direction, "It's a side project for him. A labor of love. And I'm just really excited about it. I'm really, really looking for it's very, very funky. It's very funk orientated. A little bit of punk rock. A little bit of R&B but very funky."

