Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'

Dierks Bentley has released a brand new single called "Beers On Me" that features Breland and HARDY. The song is the follow up to his chart topping single "Gone".
He had this to say, "HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, 'I wish I could buy all my fans a beer.' After the year we've all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, 'Hey, we all got some problems but we're going to forget about them for a little while...the beers are on me'.
"I came back to Nashville to record the song and came across an article about Breland in the Nashville Scene. I got his number and he came in the next day and wrote and sang the third verse. It was truly an organic collaboration and I couldn't be more proud to have him and HARDY on this song with me."
Watch a live performance of "Beers On Me" feat. Breland and HARDY from Nashville's Whiskey Row below:
