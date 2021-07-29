.

Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'

Keavin Wiggins | 07-29-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Single art

Dierks Bentley has released a brand new single called "Beers On Me" that features Breland and HARDY. The song is the follow up to his chart topping single "Gone".

He had this to say, "HARDY threw out this title and I remember immediately thinking, 'I wish I could buy all my fans a beer.' After the year we've all had, it would be nice to get the first round and say, 'Hey, we all got some problems but we're going to forget about them for a little while...the beers are on me'.

"I came back to Nashville to record the song and came across an article about Breland in the Nashville Scene. I got his number and he came in the next day and wrote and sang the third verse. It was truly an organic collaboration and I couldn't be more proud to have him and HARDY on this song with me."

Watch a live performance of "Beers On Me" feat. Breland and HARDY from Nashville's Whiskey Row below:

Related Stories


Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'

Dierks Bentley Releases 'Live From Telluride' EP

Dierks Bentley Scores 20th No. 1 With 'Gone'

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley To Launch Summer Amphitheater Tour

Dierks Bentley Plots High Times & Hangovers Club Tour

Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video

Dierks Bentley Shares Brand New Song 'Gone'

Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival

Dierks Bentley Announces More Acts For Seven Peaks Music Festival

News > Dierks Bentley

advertisement
Day In Rock

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears'- Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour- more

RIP ZZ Top Legend Dusty Hill- Wolfgang Van Halen's Mammoth WVH Play First Concert- Rush- AC/DC- more

Slipknot Icon Joey Jordison Dead At 46- RIP Metal Church's Mike Howe- Intimate Metallica- Exodus' Tom Hunting 'Cancer Free'- more

Slipknot Announce Knotfest Los Angeles- Chevelle Announce Fall Tour- Steely Dan Absolutely Normal Tour '21- more

Reviews

Caught In The Act: Lit Live In Illinois

Root 66: Kevin Daniel- Craig Cardiff- Nineteen Hand Horse- Whistlebelly

Caught In The Act: Sammy Hagar and The Circle Live In Illinois

A Chat with Mike Weakley of FigureItOut

Interview: King Crimson's Tony Levin

advertisement
Latest News

Ozzy Osbourne Expands 'No More Tears' For 30th Anniversary

Mammoth WVH Play Second Club Show Ahead Of Guns N' Roses Tour

Whitesnake Announce Restless Heart 25th Anniversary Reissues

Pink Floyd Streaming 'Marooned' Demo

Dierks Bentley, Breland and HARDY Deliver 'Beers On Me'

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Partners With Gibson

LIARS Complete Video Trilogy With 'From What The Never Was'

Singled Out: Flight Club's High Roller