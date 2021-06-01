Singled Out: Immerser's Transmute

John Logan Parsons III recently released a video for the debut single for his hard rock solo project Immerser and to celebrate we asked John to tell us about "Transmute." Here is the story:

The song Transmute is an esoteric anthem. Its' about changing something negative into a positive. Whether it's a past traumatic experience or a bad situation. Using an alchemical metaphor it's like turning emotional led into gold. We can find the lesson within the pain; we can use it to grow instead of hinder us. Psychologically speaking this song is about changing your thinking, and in turn changing your world. It all starts in the mind! The Hermetic philosophical saying "As within so without" pretty much sums it up. This song has a great balance of darkness and light. Its ominous and heavy but at the same time optimistic and inspiring. I really enjoyed writing this song, and getting to work with the producer Kane Churko has been a dream.

It's not every day you get to work with someone who has produced some of your favorite songs, so I'm definitely grateful for that experience. I hope that people will find something meaningful in this song. Something they can relate too. This song is about taking your power back. Transmute is about actively accelerating your own evolution. Not letting your pain drag you down, but using it as a tool for growth. If you are struggling with emotional pain or trauma this song is dedicated to you! Remember you are not alone, don't give up. Immerse yourself and Transmute!!

