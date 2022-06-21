.

Immerser Shares 'Blame' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 06-21-2022

Immerser, the John Logan Parsons III's hard rock solo project, has released a brand new music video for his latest single, which is entitled "Blame".

Parsons had this to say, "'Blame' is the product of channeling all the angst and grunge of the 90s. It's a reminder of a time when we could say what we wanted, do what we wanted, think what we wanted.

"An era when authentic art and music were at the forefront. Be whatever you are as long as it's real. With this song I'm calling for a resurgence of authenticity!"

