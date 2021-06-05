The Tragically Hip Release 'Ouch' Video

(hennemusic) The Tragically Hip have released a video for "Ouch", the lead single from their new album, "Saskadelphia." Directed by Sara Basso, the band says the clip - which features an all-Canadian cast of Jay Baruchel, Rick Mercer and Rebecca-Jo Dunham-Baruchel - pays "homage to some of our favorite videos from the early 90s."

"I wanted the video to be something that long-time fans of The Tragically Hip would appreciate," says Basso, "but also create intrigue for a younger audience to connect with the historic moment when a small-town Canadian band flipped everything on its head and got the whole world listening. We planted 'easter eggs' throughout the video for fans to connect with The Tragically Hip mythos.

"The track has a rebellious and audacious tone, which I felt required an off-beat narrative; a tongue-in-cheek thriller, contemporary, with nods to 30 years ago."

"Saskadelphia" marks the first new music from the legendary Canadian band since they retired in 2017 following the death of singer Gord Downie after a lengthy battle with terminal brain cancer; the set deliver six previously-unreleased tracks written in 1990 during sessions for their second record, "Road Apples."

Originally planned as a double album, the songs were shelved when the group's US label balked at the scope of the project, which was trimmed to a single record.

Alongside a live track from 2000, recordings of the other five songs were recently uncovered and heard by the surviving members for the first time in 30 years after they were thought to be lost in a 2008 fire on the Universal Studios backlot; unbeknownst to the band, the tapes had been quietly transferred back to Canada in 2001.

Formed in Kingston, ON in 1984, The Tragically Hip issued 13 studio albums to huge success in their homeland, earning an unprecedented 16 Juno Awards, and inductions into both the Canadian Music Hall Of Fame and Canada's Walk Of Fame.

The Tragically Hip are set to receive the 2021 Humanitarian Award at the 50th Annual Juno Awards in Toronot, ON on June 6; presented by Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson of Rush, the honor recognizes outstanding Canadian artists or industry leaders whose humanitarian contributions have positively enhanced the social fabric of Canada and beyond. Watch the video here.

