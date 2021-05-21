The Tragically Hip Stream New Album 'Saskadelphia'

(hennemusic) The Tragically Hip are streaming their new album, "Saskadelphia", in sync with its release on May 21. The first new music from the legendary Canadian band since they retired in 2017 - following the death of singer Gord Downie after a lengthy battle with terminal brain cancer - presents six unreleased tracks written in 1990 during sessions for their second record, "Road Apples."
Originally planned as a double album, the songs were shelved when the group's US label balked at the scope of the project, which was trimmed to a single set.
Alongside a live track from 2000, recordings of the other five songs were recently uncovered and heard by the surviving members for the first time in three decades after they were thought to be lost in a 2008 fire on the Universal Studios backlot; unbeknownst to the band, the tapes had been quietly transferred back to Canada in 2001.
"We didn't know what was there, so this meant baking them and listening to them as they were being transferred," explains drummer Johnny Fay. "Hearing them for the first time in 30 years was crazy." Stream the album here.
The Tragically Hip Announce New Album Of Unreleased Songs
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song- Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'- George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas-
Queen's Brain May Recovering From Surgery- Metallica Mondays Returning For One Night Only- Aerosmith Reschedule 50th Anniversary Fenway Park Concert- Def Leppard- more
Metallica, Disturbed, NIN Lead Welcome To Rockville Lineup- Foo Fighters, Journey Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- Van Halen Classic Cover By Mr. Bungle- KISS- Royal Blood- more
Twenty One Pilots Streaming New Song 'Saturday'- Lollapalooza Returning This Summer- Guns N' Roses, Foo Fighters Lead Music Festival Lineup- Clutch Headline Tour- more
Sites and Sounds: The Return of Festivals
The Aristocrats - FREEZE! Live in Europe 2020
Queen Revisit Free 1976 Hyde Park Concert
Pink Floyd Share Live Video From 1970 Bath Festival
Rolling Stones Release 'Brown Sugar' Live Video
The Tragically Hip Stream New Album 'Saskadelphia'
Rockers Salute The Early Years Of Anthrax
Wolfgang Van Halen Streaming New Song 'Mammoth'
George Strait Announce Return To Las Vegas
Motley Crue, Rob Zombie Supergroup L.A. Rats Share New Song