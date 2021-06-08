Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban will be headlining this year's Seven Peaks Music Festival which will be taking place over Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista, Co.
The lineup will also include Kip Moore, Old Crow Medicine Show, Randy Houser, Hot Country Knights, Clay Walker, Travis Denning, Ingrid Andress, Molly Tuttle, Mark Chesnutt, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters, Pam Tillis, Callista Clark, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Willie Jones, Caroline Jones, Rapidgrass, Reyna Roberts, Payton Smith and Aydamn.
"Getting the green light to book artists and plan our third annual Seven Peaks was the single best piece of news I've gotten in the last year," said Bentley. "It is my favorite weekend of the year, and I know every fan and artist that has been there will tell you the same.
"It's the only time my band and crew ever show up to a gig a week early too...because we can't wait to be out there with our friends and fans soaking up the Colorado sunshine and mountain vibes."
Three-day passes go on sale beginning June 18 at 10am MT.
Dierks Bentley To Launch Summer Amphitheater Tour
Dierks Bentley Plots High Times & Hangovers Club Tour
Dierks Bentley Releases Fun New 'Gone' Video
Dierks Bentley Shares Brand New Song 'Gone'
Keith Urban, Dierks Bentley and Thomas Rhett Lead Festival
Dierks Bentley Announces More Acts For Seven Peaks Music Festival
Dierks Bentley Adds Summer Leg To Burning Man Tour
Jason Aldean, Dierks Bentley, Brad Paisley Lead Country Megaticket
Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'
AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video- Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium- Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race- Lynyrd Skynyrd- more
Lost 1981 Van Halen Dinosaur Video Surfaces Online- Judas Priest Announce 50 Heavy Metal Years Tour Dates- Eagles Expand Hotel California Tour- Sixx:A.M. Finishing Up Album- more
Aerosmith Star Doubts Band Will Ever Play Live Again- Motley Crue, Sabbath, Rob Zombie Offshoot L.A. Rats Get Animated- Ill Nino Stars Debut First Song From New Group- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Shares Live Mammoth WVH 'Don't Back Down' Video- Queen Continue Look Back at 'We Will Rock You'- Rolling Stones Share Live 'Start Me Up' Video- more
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Travel News, Trips and Tips: A Namibia Trip That Really Rocks
AC/DC Preview 'Witch's Spell' Video
Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival
Guns N' Roses To Play First Rock Concert At New Vegas Stadium
Lynyrd Skynyrd Launching Big Wheels Keep On Turnin' Tour
Glassjaw Announce 20 Plus Years Albums Anniversaries Tour
Genesis In The Studio For 'Invisible Touch' 35th Anniversary
Sammy Hagar To Rock The NASCAR All-Star Race
Linkin Park Pass Another 1 Billion Stream Milestone