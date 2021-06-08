Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban Lead year's Seven Peaks Music Festival

Dierks Bentley and Keith Urban will be headlining this year's Seven Peaks Music Festival which will be taking place over Labor Day weekend in Buena Vista, Co.

The lineup will also include Kip Moore, Old Crow Medicine Show, Randy Houser, Hot Country Knights, Clay Walker, Travis Denning, Ingrid Andress, Molly Tuttle, Mark Chesnutt, Caitlyn Smith, Hailey Whitters, Pam Tillis, Callista Clark, Jackson Dean, Ray Fulcher, Willie Jones, Caroline Jones, Rapidgrass, Reyna Roberts, Payton Smith and Aydamn.



"Getting the green light to book artists and plan our third annual Seven Peaks was the single best piece of news I've gotten in the last year," said Bentley. "It is my favorite weekend of the year, and I know every fan and artist that has been there will tell you the same.

"It's the only time my band and crew ever show up to a gig a week early too...because we can't wait to be out there with our friends and fans soaking up the Colorado sunshine and mountain vibes."

Three-day passes go on sale beginning June 18 at 10am MT.



