Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour

Keavin Wiggins | 06-14-2021

Eric Clapton Tour poster official website

Eric Clapton have announced that he will be launching a limited tour this September that will visit select cities across the U.S. and will feature support from Jimmy Vaughan.

The show will be Clapton's only North American concerts of 2021 and will be kicking off on September 13th in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena and will conclude on September 25th in Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock.

Clapton's touring band will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.

Tickets will be going on sale at 10 am local time this Friday, June 18th. See the dates below:

Eric Clapton 2021 U.S. Concert Dates:


September 13 - Fort Worth, TX - Dickies Arena
September 15 - Austin, TX - Frank Erwin Center
September 17 - Houston, TX - Toyota Center
September 18 - New Orleans, LA - Smoothie King Center
September 21 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
September 23 - Atlanta, GA - Gas South Arena
September 25 - Tampa, FL - Amalie Arena
September 26 - Hollywood, FL - Seminole Hard Rock

