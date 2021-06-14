Eric Clapton have announced that he will be launching a limited tour this September that will visit select cities across the U.S. and will feature support from Jimmy Vaughan.
The show will be Clapton's only North American concerts of 2021 and will be kicking off on September 13th in Fort Worth, TX at Dickies Arena and will conclude on September 25th in Hollywood, FL Seminole Hard Rock.
Clapton's touring band will include Doyle Bramhall II, Paul Carrack, Nathan East, Sonny Emory, Steve Gadd and Chris Stainton with Sharon White and Katie Kissoon on backing vocals.
Tickets will be going on sale at 10 am local time this Friday, June 18th. See the dates below:
Eric Clapton Postpones Royal Albert Hall Concerts
Eric Clapton Forced To Postpone Spring Tour Dates
Eric Clapton Hosts Ginger Baker Tribute Concert 2020 In Review
Eric Clapton Performs Cream Classic On Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Eric Clapton and Annie Lennox Lead Sting's New 'Duets' Album
Eric Clapton Announces Royal Albert Hall Shows
Eric Clapton Announces Crossroads Guitar Festival Package
Eric Clapton's 'Layla' Getting 50th Anniversary Box Set Treatment
Eric Clapton Teams with Latin Musician To Reimagine Classic Song
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates- Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour- Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show- Wolfgang Van Halen- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams Mammoth WVH's Debut Album- Daughtry Release 'Heavy Is The Crown' Video- Pink Floyd Share Early Dark Side Of The Moon Tour Performance- more
Robert Plant Revisits Collaboration With Jimmy Page- Motorhead Share Previously Unreleased 1981 Recording- Foo Fighters To Reopen Madison Square Garden Concerts more
AC/DC Unleash 'Witch's Spell' With New Video- Eddie Van Halen Tributed With New Song Eddie- The Pretty Reckless Recruit Soundgarden Icons For New Video- Black Veil Brides- more
Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana
Sites and Sounds: Danny Zelisko Presents Returns with Full Concert Slate
Travel News, Trips and Tips: Road Trip Season Is Almost Here
Eric Clapton Announces U.S. Tour
Carrie Underwood Live From The Ryman Coming To DVD
X Ambassadors Announce Beautiful Liar Tour
KISS Announce American End Of The Road Farewell Tour Dates
Singled Out: MiGGs' Harder Than It Has To Be
Foo Fighters Announce Intimate Club Show
Wolfgang Talks Van Halen Reunion Backlash
X Ambassadors Unleash 'My Own Monster'