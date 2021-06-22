Shadows Fall Announce Reunion Concert

Shadows Fall have announced that they will be reuniting for a very special one-off reunion concert in their home state of Massachusetts on December 18th.

The show will be taking place at The Palladium in Worcester and will also feature performances from Unearth, Darkest Hour, Within the Ruins, Sworn Enemy, and Carnivora.

Frontman Brian Fair had this to say, "As the wise prophet D.L.R. once said, 'I HEARD YA MISSED US, WE'RE BACK,'. I couldn't be more excited to be getting back onstage with my brothers in Shadows Fall and there is no room I would rather do it in than The Palladium in Worcester. It has been six years since we last played a show and we are ready to unleash the fury like Yngwie.

"We have been trying to find a way to jam together and play live for a little while now and the planets have finally aligned, schedules worked out, and with the help of a ton of our good friends, we were able to pull it off. This is the only show we have planned so shine up your dancing shoes, stretch out your neck, crack a brew, and get your ass to Massachusetts!"

Fair added, "[Guitarists] Matt [Bachand] and Jon [Donais] started this band 25 years ago and it still amazes me that the music we made allowed us to travel the world, share the stage with legends, and put out a ton of records that I will always be proud of. This show is a way for us to celebrate the music and thank all of the people that supported us through the years and helped us live the dream. I can't wait to rage through songs from our entire catalog with a bunch of metalhead Ma**holes maniacs! I've said it before and I'll say it again - there ain't no party like a Shadows Fall party." Watch the trailer below:

