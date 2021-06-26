.

Haken frontman Ross Jennings Goes Solo With 'Words We Can't Unsay'

Keavin Wiggins | 06-26-2021

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Ross Jennings single art

Haken frontman Ross Jennings has released a lyric video for his debut solo single "Words We Can't Unsay". The song will appear on his forthcoming album, "A Shadow Of My Future Self," which will arrive later this year.

Ross had this to say, "This was one of the first pieces I committed to demo when embarking on this project. I knew I wanted a more accessible direction but I never predicted how well all the layers and different genre references would come together.

"The song is about relationships, about those heated moments when we say hurtful things we don't mean. It's a very real experience we've all had and writing a song about it has been a kind of healing therapy for me." Watch the video below:


Related Stories


Haken frontman Ross Jennings Goes Solo With 'Words We Can't Unsay'

News > Ross Jennings

advertisement
Day In Rock

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges- Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single- The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans- more

Judas Priest Plan Some Surprises For Upcoming Tour- KISS Preview A&E Biography Special KISStory- Foo Fighters' 'Making A Fire' Re-visioned By Mark Ronson- ZZ Top-more

Journey Release 'The Way We Used To Be' Video- Metallica Announce The Black Album in Black & White- The Who's Roger Daltrey Cancels U.S. Solo Tour- more

Blink-182's Mark Hoppus' Battling Cancer- Van Halen Hagar Era Full Band Interview Finally Released- Fuel- AC/DC Star Was Surprised First Time Playing With Axl Rose- more

Get Day In Rock stories by email:
Reviews

Waves of Distortion - Race Against Time

Passport: World Music Day 2021 Edition

Allman Brothers Band - Down in Texas '71

Caught In The Act: Corey Taylor (Stone Sour/Slipknot)

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Unplugged In Indiana

advertisement
Latest News

Marilyn Manson To Turn Himself Into Police For Assault Charges

Between The Buried And Me 'Fix The Error' With New Single

The High Plains Drifters Surprise Fans With Songs of Love & Loss

Eighteen Visions Cover Vision Of Disorder's 'D.T.O.'

Haken frontman Ross Jennings Goes Solo With 'Words We Can't Unsay'

Beartooth Release 'Skin' Video

Robert Jon & The Wreck Release 'Shine A Light On Me Brother' Video

Singled Out: URNE's The Palace of Devils & Wolves